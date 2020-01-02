|
Howard L. Wiersema
Whitehall
Howard L. Wiersema, 84, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Whitehall. Howard was born March 12, 1935 in Muskegon, the son of Thomas and Gertrude (Groenink) Wiersema.
He married Sandra Veenstra Jan. 10, 1958. He was raised in New Era. Howard served in the Army National Guard in the mid 1960s. He was employed at Whitehall Leather Company and later worked at Kurdziel's Iron and for a security company. Throughout this time, Howard was an asparagus and cherry farmer. He attended Shelby Road Baptist Church. He lived in Whitehall the past 15 years.
Howard is survived by his wife, Sandra; his daughters, Sharon (Brian) Veltman and Susan Civis; his son-in-law, Kevin Repo; former son-in-law, Kenneth Civis; sisters, Gay Geerlings, Doreen VanDyke, Merle (Gordon) Katt and Kay (Ben) Kruithof; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Pam Repo; and brothers, Ronald "Bruce," John Theodore Wiersema, Robert Wiersema, Alan Wiersema and John Tennyson Wiersema.
Visitation is Friday, Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Shelby Road Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Baker officiating. Interment in New Era Cemetery in the spring. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020