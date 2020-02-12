Home

Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Ilene James Gilchrist


1929 - 2020
Ilene James Gilchrist Obituary
Ilene (James) Gilchrist

New Era

Ilene (James) Gilchrist, 90, of New Era, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born July 3, 1929 to Clayton and Goldie Norton of Walkerville.

Ilene graduated from Muskegon High School and later, the Butterworth School of Nursing in 1950, with her R.N. degree.

She married Albert James in January 1951 and was blessed with six children, Cathy Schmieding, Darrel James, Paul James, Lorraine Mitteer, Mark James and Mary Rapes. She dearly loved her family, life and her Lord.

She was employed at Lakeshore Community Hospital in Shelby for 40 years before her retirement. Ilene was a member of Shelby Wesleyan Church where she taught Sunday School and played the organ and piano.

Albert and Ilene loved to travel. He passed away in July 1994. She married Donald Gilchrist in February 2001. Don and Ilene loved to go to Alaska and farm auctions. Don had two daughters, Judie Ewing and Francis Tice. They were members of the Antique Oats Tractor Club. Don passed away in March of 2015.

Ilene was also survived by 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wanda Deur, Theda West and Judy VanArman; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, special grandson, Jeremy Mitteer and son-in-law, Chuck Rapes.

Visitation was Monday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. both at Shelby Wesleyan Church. Interment will be in Mennonite Cemetery. Please consider Shelby Wesleyan Church, 54 N. State St., Shelby or the Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020
