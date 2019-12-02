Home

More Obituaries for Irene Reimann
Irene Leah Reimann Obituary
Irene Leah Reimann, age 99, of Muskegon, went to her eternal home on Dec. 1, 2019.

Irene was born on Dec. 7, 1919 in Pinconning, the daughter of the late Otto and Ernestine Neumann. She attended and graduated from Pinconning High School. She married her childhood sweetheart, Fredrick Reimann, on July 11, 1943 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pinconning. Her husband was ordained into the Holy Ministry of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, where they serviced in Illinois and Michigan. Irene spent many of those years as a church secretary and in other various areas of church life.

Irene and Fredrick were blessed with five children: Eunice (Rev. Robert) Schaibley, Lois (Arden) Hintzmann, Dennis Reimann, David (Mary Jo) Reimann, and Kristine (fiancé Dennis Sohn) DeBoer; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, the Rev. F.H. Reimann; her son, the Rev. David K. Reimann; sister, Alice Neumann Wiebeck; and brother, Alfred Neumann.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville, with Rev. Alexander J. Koppel and Rev. John Brookshaw presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries in St. Louis, Missouri.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
