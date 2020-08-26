1/1
Iva Jean Herin
1923 - 2020
Iva Jean Herin

Hesperia and Hart

Iva Jean Herin (nee Spoon), 97 of Hesperia and Hart, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart. Jean was born Feb. 3, 1923 in Hesperia, to Reve and Lena (Nelson) Spoon and married Everett Herin Oct. 24, 1942 in Shelby. Everett preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2012. Jean had been a homemaker and at the age of 50 returned to nursing school where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for Mercy Hospital and the Meadows Nursing Center in Fremont until her retirement.

Jean loved to garden and was an accomplished musician and loved music – playing the piano, organ, harmonica and the violin a little. Jean attended the Elbridge Community Church in Hart.

Jean would also appreciate everyone voting for Donald J. Trump in the presidential election in the fall. Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Judy Herin of Hart; her grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Eaves of Hesperia; David (Lacey) Herin of Hesperia; Melissa (Dwight) Fuehring of Mears; Lisa Kennedy of Hart; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson due in September; her sisters-in-laws, Betty (Ed) Dean of Hesperia; Veva Herin of Hesperia; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her sons, Brian Herin, David Herin, Mitch Herin; one sister and two brothers.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 31, from 2-3 p.m. at the Elbridge Community Church 2370 N. 136th Ave. Hart, with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Elbridge Community Church. Interment in West Hesperia Cemetery with her husband, Everett and next to her sons. In lieu of flowers please consider the Harbor Hospice Foundation for Harbor Hospice or Elbridge Community Church. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Herin family online at www.crandellfh.com Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. 231-924-0800

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Aug. 26 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Elbridge Community Church
AUG
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Elbridge Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel
7193 W 48th Street
Fremont, MI 49412
(231) 924-0800
