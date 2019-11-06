Home

Jack C. Rought


1941 - 2019
Jack C. Rought Obituary
Jack C. Rought

Pentwater

Jack C. Rought, 78, of Pentwater, passed on to his heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Pentwater. Jack was born June 11, 1941 and served in law enforcement for 30 years with the Oceana County Sheriff's Office and as police chief in Pentwater.

Jack was born in Hesperia and moved to Pentwater as a young boy. He graduated from Pentwater High School in 1960 and married Dorothy (Brubaker) Sept. 10, 1960. They lived at Silver Lake a few years before making Pentwater their permanent home. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hart. Jack had served on the Pentwater Fire Department and the Pentwater Township Board. He was a member of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police. He loved Jesus, he loved his wife, Dorothy, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren dearly. He had many interests and hobbies including hunting, fishing, golf, working in construction, woodworking, playing cards and horseshoes.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children, Ricky (Sherry) Rought of Gowen, MIich., Rodney (Gabrielle) Rought of Paw Paw, Mich., Robert (Holly) Rought of Montague, Ryan (Gretchen) Rought of San Jose, Costa Rica and Rory (Karla) Rought of Twin Lake; siblings, Barry (Lynda) Rought of Humble, Texas and Connie (Richard) Alvesteffer of Hart; grandchildren, Hannah (Ben) Deurloo, Heather (Sam) Armstrong, Justin (Jessica) Rought, Amber (Adam) Wood, Jacquelyn (Sam) Salefske, Adam (Arika) Rought, Alyssa (Josh) Hilstad, Adrianna Rought, Miranda Rought, Morgan Rought, Brookelyn Rought, Hunter Rought and Zachary Rought; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Agnes (Howe) Rought.

The funeral service for Jack was Saturday, Nov.2, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hart with Pastor Mark Looman officiating. Interment in Mears Cemetery. Please consider First Baptist Church, 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019
