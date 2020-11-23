1/1
Jack Conway Engfer
1927 - 2020
Jack Conway Engfer, 93, of Ludington, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington surrounded by his loving children. He was born May 13, 1927, in Ludington, the son of Herbert and Arbutus "Buddy" (Boertman) Engfer.

Jack was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged, Jack returned to Ludington where he worked as an auto mechanic for several area auto repair shops until owning and operating Engfer Repair Service for 10 years. He then went to work for Brill Manufacturing until his retirement in 1989. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was tending to his garden, being on the lake in his boat, driving his dune buggy, grilling or sitting by the campfire in his back yard with family and friends. Jack also enjoyed working on home projects and woodworking.

Jack was a former member of the American Legion. He was also a 65-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Ludington where he served on the drill team as well as being a past president and trustee.

Jack is survived by his children Gary (Marguerite) Engfer of Ludington, Thomas (Mary) Engfer of Ludington, Kirk Engfer of Ludington and Connie Sides of Ludington; seven grandchildren, one stepgranddaughter; 11 great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandson; one niece and one nephew.

Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Betty Engfer in 2007; his infant son Dennis; two grandsons, Gary Engfer Jr. and Thomas Engfer Jr.; and his brother Herbert L. Engfer.

Graveside services will be held at Pere Marquette Cemetery at a later date.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
231-843-2531
