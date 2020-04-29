|
Jack D. Lake
Shelby
Jack D. Lake, 87, of Shelby, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 26, 1933 in Charlotte, Mich., the son of Dale and Florence (Galbirth) Lake.
Jack was raised on a farm in Butterfield Township in Eaton County and graduated from Springport High School in 1950. He attended Michigan State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in soil science in 1955. While in school, he was in ROTC and after graduation he was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea. After his service, he married Wanda McMurtrie June 7, 1958 in Tekonsha, Mich. He began working for the USDA in 1962 and moved to Shelby in 1972. He worked for the Soil Conservation District in Shelby for the USDA until his retirement in 1990. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing and was active in the Lions Club. His passion was helping the agricultural community of Oceana County, and oh boy, did he love tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; children, Gill Lake, Jeanne (Mike) Abbott, Nannette Lake and Christa Swain; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Earl Lake.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020