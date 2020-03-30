Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Jack Lawrence Flynn Obituary
Jack Lawrence Flynn, age 89, of Ludington, passed away on March 26, 2020.

Jack was born on April 27, 1930, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Clarence and Katherine (Rath) Flynn. He married Arloa Odean Glamzi in Grand Rapids and celebrated 50 years together before her passing in 2015. Jack spent his early years in the U.S. Coast Guard and later worked on the custodial staff at Grand Valley State College. He enjoyed spending time fishing at the cottage in Lake Leelanau.

Jack is survived by his children, Roger (Nancy) Glanzi and Carleen Bussi; grandchildren, Craig (Molly), Kevin (AJ), Steve (Andrea), and Jeff (Dana) Glamzi, Kristen, Mark (Amy), and Eric Busse; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Arloa Glamzi.

There are no services planned at this time.

Please share your fond memories of Jack at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
