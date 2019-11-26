Home

Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hop N
106 E. Main Street
Fennville, MI
View Map
Jack Lewis Van Den Berg


1933 - 2019
Jack Lewis Van Den Berg Obituary
Jack Lewis Van Den Berg of Fennville passed away on his 86th birthday, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Freedom Village in Holland. Born Nov. 21, 1933, in Holland, he was the son of the late Bernard and Alyce (Ogden) Van Den Berg and was the husband of the late Virginia Van Den Berg.

Jack spent many years as a member of the Michigan National Guard. He was a successful and self-taught design engineer who had worked on many projects including the Grand Haven Musical Fountain and had helped to design the blueberry shaker. Jack enjoyed fishing and golfing. Most of all, though, he loved to have a good time, to laugh, and to make others laugh along with him.

Jack is survived by his children, Douglas Van Den Berg, Barbara Eddy and Robert Van Den Berg; his siblings, Roger Van Den Berg and Lois Smiser; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Hop N, 106 E. Main Street, Fennville, MI. Memorial donations may be made to the . Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
