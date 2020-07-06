Jacqueline "Jackie" Johnson, 73, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was born on Jan. 10, 1947 to Jack and Mary Judd and grew up in Northern Michigan.
Jackie married Dennis (Denny) Johnson in June 1966. Jackie and Denny were blessed with three children Stuart (Kerry), Sara and Glenn.
The Johnson family grew up in Midland. Jackie was an excellent homemaker and loving mom. She was also a loving and strong supporter of friends and family.
Denny and Jackie moved to Pentwater in 1996. After Denny passed away in 2000, Jackie continued to live in their home outside of the village. Her love of animals was forever strong, and continued with her much loved and very spoiled cat Charlotte. Truly until the end, Jackie also shared a love of reading with many close to her.
All her life, Jackie loved spending time at Lake Michigan. From her childhood years spent in Empire, growing up in Traverse City and living in Pentwater, Jackie loved to watch the sunset over Lake Michigan.
Jackie is survived by her children Stuart/Kerry (Lori) Johnson of Big Rapids, Sara Dana of Kalamazoo and Glenn (Keena) Johnson of New Era; and her grandchildren Nick Johnson, Paige Johnson, Sam Johnson, Josh Johnson, Joe Dana and Sophie Dana; as well as her brother, John Judd; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arnie and Kathy Johnson; her brother-in law, Bill Dunn; and many beloved nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Denny Johnson; her parents, Jack and Mary Judd; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arnold and Julia Johnson; and her sister-in-law, Jean Dunn.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when our world permits. In the meantime, please consider a donation to an animal rescue of your choosing or doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone else in Jackie's name.
