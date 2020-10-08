1/1
Jacqueline Lange
1936 - 2020
Jacqueline Lange, age 84, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home in Ludington.
Jacqueline was born on Aug. 10, 1936, the daughter of Ralph and Miriam McCallum. She married Allan R. Lange on Nov. 15, 1952. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary just before he passed away in 2007.
Jacqueline worked for the Muskegon Chronicle and Grand Rapids Press as a newspaper carrier. She retired in 2019 after more than 25 years of dedicated service. Jacqueline was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed having coffee with family and friends, listening to her husband and his brothers as they played music, and going to the casino with her friends. She enjoyed family picnics around their pool, especially with her grandchildren swimming.
Jacqueline is survived by her children Linda E. (Richard) Carlson, Debora Joy (Douglas) Rees and Allan Richard (Mari Jo) Lange Jr.; grandchildren Stephen Lange, April Somsel, David Bothwell, Daniel Bothwell, Autumn Alberts, Michael Brault, Jacob Brault, Derek Lange and Jorden Lange; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Jacqueline's life will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Jacqueline's house, 801 E. Loomis St in Ludington.
Please share your fond memoires at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Jacqueline's house
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
