Jacqueline Sue "Jackie" White
Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue White, 86, of Ludington, became free and went home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Keego Harbor.

Jackie worked as a bartender for many years at Bud's Tap Room and several years at the Crow's Nest, she also was an employee at LDI for many years. In her spare time, Jackie enjoyed doing arts and crafts, sewing, playing bingo, shooting pool and was an avid animal lover. She was a long-time member of the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76.

Jackie is survived by her daughter Julie (Ren) Willis of Colorado Springs, Colorado, her son Jeff (Brenda) White of Ludington, her stepdaughter Angel Lyewski of Ludington; three grandchildren Eric DePeel of Hastings, Jordan (Stephanie) White of North Glenn, Colorado, and Joey (Hannah) Willis of Midlothian, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Thea Rose and Maverick Jackson; her best friend Jan Lehman of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Nancy Willis; her sisters Rosalie and Norma; her brother Roy; and her grandson John DePeel.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Mutts.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
