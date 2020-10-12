1/
James Anton Dancz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anton Dancz, aged 76, of Scottville, passed away Oct. 10, 2020. James was born on Dec. 5, 1943 in Ludington, the son of Frank and Margaret "Margie" (Wisniewski) Dancz of Scottville.

James is survived by two brothers Dennis Dancz of Scottville and Brant (Joan) Dancz of Ludington, as well as various nieces, nephews, and cousins. James was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margie Dancz, brother Richard Dancz and sister-in-law Jean Dancz.

Although James was never married and did not have children, he knew love and loss; pain and compassion and suffering and kindness. Our family would like to thank all the kind and compassionate staff at various assisted living homes that helped him live a fuller and more meaningful life. James loved reading, watching the Detroit Tigers and arts and crafts. He will be remembered for his smile, gentleness, humor and an uncanny ability to recall his friends and family's birthdates and anniversaries.

No Services are planned for James at this time and burial will take place next to his parents in Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington.

Please visit James memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of James for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME) STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved