James "Jim" Dale Thomas, 77, of Ludington, passed peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Midland, the son of Dale and Verna (Fern) Thomas.Jim was a veteran of Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Army.Jim worked a nuclear-qualified welder on Consumers Energy's East traveling troubleshooting team until his retirement in 1998. When he was younger, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a craftsman. Later in life, Jim loved riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and solving crossword puzzles. Throughout his life, Jim was an avid reader.Jim is survived by his wife Kelly Thomas; his sons Brady (Carrie) Thomas of Oregon and Casey (Camille) Thomas of Wyoming; five grandchildren; and, his sister Renay (Andy) Skalnican of Midland.Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Doug Thomas.A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.