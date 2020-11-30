1/1
James Dale "Jim" Thomas
1943 - 2020
James "Jim" Dale Thomas, 77, of Ludington, passed peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Midland, the son of Dale and Verna (Fern) Thomas.

Jim was a veteran of Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Army.

Jim worked a nuclear-qualified welder on Consumers Energy's East traveling troubleshooting team until his retirement in 1998. When he was younger, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a craftsman. Later in life, Jim loved riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and solving crossword puzzles. Throughout his life, Jim was an avid reader.

Jim is survived by his wife Kelly Thomas; his sons Brady (Carrie) Thomas of Oregon and Casey (Camille) Thomas of Wyoming; five grandchildren; and, his sister Renay (Andy) Skalnican of Midland.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Doug Thomas.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 30, 2020
Prayers for you and your family Brady. Sorry for your loss.
Marilyn Alcorn
Family
November 30, 2020
To the Family of Mr. James D. Thomas,

The membership of American Legion Post #234 in Hart, Michigan, would like to share our deepest sympathy with your family on your loss. Mr. Thomas’ service to our country makes him a hero as far as we’re concerned and certainly you’re very proud of him, too. We want you to know that his brothers and sisters in arms now share in your grief.

Warmest Regards and God bless you all.

Mark R. Parrish, Commander
Mark R. Parrish
