|
|
James E. Sietsema, 84, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at home following a long illness. He was born March 16, 1935 in Ferry Township, the son of Jay and Lucille (Richardson) Sietsema.
He married Lorraine A. Armstrong July 3, 1953. Mr. Sietsema served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a jet mechanic specialist. He had been employed as a millright at S.D. Warren Company in Muskegon for 33 years before his retirement. He was also a farmer and owner of J and L Farm Trailer Sales. He loved flowers, trees, nature and wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his children, Linda (George) Gilmore, Ronald (Jackie) Sietsema and Robert (Jane) Sietsema; grandchildren, Trent (Myra) Gilmore, Travis (Jana) Gilmore, Andrea Carl, Adam (Terri) Gilmore, Emily Gilmore, Craig (Stephanie) Sietsema and Ashley Sietsema; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James Earl Sietsema; and his siblings, Lorraine Alice Olivares, Phil Sietsema, Carol Lee Rutherford, John Sietsema and David Sietsema.
Visitation was Tuesday, March 17, 6-8 p.m. The funeral service was Wednesday, March 18, 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with Pastor Jo Belknap officiating. A luncheon immediately followed the funeral service. Interment in Ferry Township Cemetery.
Please consider Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020