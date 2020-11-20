James "Jim" Frederick Gibson, age 89, passed away at his home on Nov. 16, 2020.
He is survived by Nancy, his devoted wife of 64 years; his children Kate Bourdon, James D. Gibson (Marzena Fryc-Gibson), David Gibson, Mary Powell and Annie Coyne (Robert F. Coyne, Jr.); his siblings Daniel Gibson, Benton Gibson and Mary Jo Radawski; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was a 1949 graduate of Cadillac High School where he was an all-state athlete, senior class president and co-salutatorian. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in engineering and a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. Jim was a member of the Army track team and a member of the Catholic Chapel Choir. The latter may come as a surprising fact to everyone but his children, who recall him breaking into a rousing, athletic rendition of a beloved team's fight song when the moment so moved him.
While working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Ludington in 1954, he met Nancy Lynne Rohn. They were married at St. Simon's Catholic Church in Ludington on Aug. 11, 1956. Jim and his growing family later relocated to Washington D.C. to work for the Atomic Energy Commission. A proud "Eisenhower/Romney" Republican, Jim and family moved back to West Michigan in 1967 to serve his community as the district liaison on the staff of his childhood friend (and co-salutatorian), Congressmen Guy Vander Jagt. He retired from Vander Jagt's congressional staff in 1986, and was proudest of the efforts Vander Jagt and team were able to move forward like the Muskegon Lake Remedial Action Plan among other Great Lakes environmental initiatives.
In retirement, Jim remained connected to his life in public service as a volunteer member of West Point's admissions office and served on Congressman Bill Huizenga's Service Academy Advisory board well into his 80s. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, a proud member of the American Legion, Amvets and the Catholic War Vets where he had been an adjutant for many years. A soldier by choice and a public servant at heart, he never sought higher elected office himself. Beyond his resume, Jim loved Notre Dame football (and any local Catholic team), did not like onions (despite the efforts of cunning family members to hide them in dishes brought to pass) and enjoyed sneaking away to Goobers Bakery for coffee and a sweet treat.
Sharp as a tack until the very end, Jim's ability to recall dates, facts and figures never ceased to amaze his family and his doctors. His intellect came bundled with a strong-headedness, which in his last remaining weeks became his greatest strength - motivating himself through in-patient physical therapy with the words of his father, "You're made of surer stuff than this, Jim." Coupled with his values shaped by a lifetime of public service, he persevered through to see the outcome of "the most important election of my lifetime," and returned home to pass from this life in comfort with the love of his family who stood by him for 64 years. You are "Safe and sound in Air Force Ground," Grandpa Jim!
