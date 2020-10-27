James Henry StevensPentwaterJames Henry Stevens, 83, of Pentwater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1936 in Hart, the son of Henry and Anne (Doezma) Stevens.James graduated from Hart High School (1955) and attended Calvin and then Hope College. He received his Master of Divinity from Western Theological Seminary. He spent many years in the ministry for churches in Michigan and Florida: Bethany Reformed Church, Fifth Reformed Church, Bayshore Gardens Reformed Church, First Reformed and Word of Hope. He was raised on a small farm in Hart, Mich. On a personal level he greatly enjoyed family vacations, fishing with his brother and crafts. He excelled at being the mischievous grandpa. Rykes cakes and any kind of chocolate was his weakness. Upon retirement, he split his time between Pentwater and Florida.James is survived by his children, David (Sally) Stevens, Mark (Lori) Stevens, Paul Stevens, Deb (Steve Ball) Stevens and Mary (Rodney) Keith; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Linda) Stevens; and sister-in-law, Louise Stevens.James was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Janice Stevens: and brothers, Bill Stevens and Tom Stevens.Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with Pastor Daniel Barnum-Steggerda officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.