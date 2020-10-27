1/1
James Henry Stevens
1936 - 2020
James Henry Stevens

Pentwater

James Henry Stevens, 83, of Pentwater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1936 in Hart, the son of Henry and Anne (Doezma) Stevens.

James graduated from Hart High School (1955) and attended Calvin and then Hope College. He received his Master of Divinity from Western Theological Seminary. He spent many years in the ministry for churches in Michigan and Florida: Bethany Reformed Church, Fifth Reformed Church, Bayshore Gardens Reformed Church, First Reformed and Word of Hope. He was raised on a small farm in Hart, Mich. On a personal level he greatly enjoyed family vacations, fishing with his brother and crafts. He excelled at being the mischievous grandpa. Rykes cakes and any kind of chocolate was his weakness. Upon retirement, he split his time between Pentwater and Florida.

James is survived by his children, David (Sally) Stevens, Mark (Lori) Stevens, Paul Stevens, Deb (Steve Ball) Stevens and Mary (Rodney) Keith; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Linda) Stevens; and sister-in-law, Louise Stevens.

James was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Janice Stevens: and brothers, Bill Stevens and Tom Stevens.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with Pastor Daniel Barnum-Steggerda officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
We all have years of fun memories of your Dad and family.
Wes & Deb Scholten
Friend
October 26, 2020
I’ll never forget all the fun and jokes while I was at CCAL that we enjoyed in a daily encounter!!! He always made my day with his smile and comments!!! Such a wonderful man !! Prayers.
Sandi Pepping
October 24, 2020
Coquina Beach
Daughter
