James L. Dodge
1956 - 2020
James L. Dodge

Shelby

James L. Dodge, 64, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Muskegon. He was born March 3, 1956 in Shelby, the son of James C. Dodge and Beverly A. (Parker) Dodge.

Jim served with the U.S. Air Force from 1974 to 1976 as a firefighter and medic. He was employed by GHSP in Hart. Jim lived in Ferry Township for many years and had also lived in California, Florida and Texas.

Jim is survived by his son, James Dodge; his siblings, Joseph, John, Tami, Cindy, Paul and Chuck Dodge, Henry Majchrzak and Allen Majchrzak; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Military honors will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. at Otto Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
