James Lee Bortell, age 71, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 after an accidental drowning. Jim was born on Oct. 25, 1948 on the first wedding anniversary of his Mother and Father, Helen J. Bortel and R. Lee Bortell. James attended East Grand Rapids High School and graduated in 1966. After high school he completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering from Oakland University in Rochester.Jim was greatly admired and loved by his family and friends. He had a relaxed presence and exuded a gentle sense of humor. He enjoyed long peaceful walks and reading about science and the world around us. He was especially respected and loved by his nephews and nieces, whom together, enjoyed long walks, watching movies and playing card games (at which he never cheated). Jim could recite, upon request, all the presidents, in order, from Washington to Clinton.Jim is survived by his children Tavis and Vicki; siblings Richard (Ronald Garlock) Bortel, Jeffery Bortell and Lori (Michael) Rederstorf; nieces and nephews: Jason, Christopher, Makenzie, Ty, Katelyn and Daren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Lee.A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family will gather at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington for a private graveside service.In lieu of flowers, to aid in the study of mental diseases, please consider directing memorial contributions to: Lieber Institute for Brain Development, John Hopkins University, 855 N. Wolfe St., Suite 300, Baltimore, MD, 21205, Attn: Kari Stoever.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.