James Michael Dean
Mears
James Michael Dean, 61 of Mears, died Dec. 11, 2019 in the early morning hours at his home in Mears after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was finally able to lay his gloves down and be released from his pain. A larger than life man, to know him was to love him, and although we are going to miss him immensely, there's comfort knowing he's bringing joy and laughter to his new home in heaven.
James Dean was born Jan. 10, 1958 in Hart, Mich. to Fred and Mabel Dean. His childhood was filled with countless gatherings of family and cousins. Long, fun-filled hours were spent exploring Deans Hill, creating life-long bonds that extended far and wide. As a young man, he married Karla Wadel and in that marriage they had three beautiful boys, whom he cherished most and was so proud of their accomplishments. Over the years, he became the well-respected and deeply loved owner of Dean Oil Company. He was also the owner of the Frontier Market in Stony Lake. In later years, he dedicated himself to his work through Peterson Farms, a job he loved doing. He was an avid snowmobiler, a die hard Broncos Fan, and the very best friend, uncle, son, nephew, brother, papa and dad you could ever meet. Always a gentle man, his love of animals, in particular his dog, Brody, and his cat, Eddy, only further demonstrated his kind spirited nature. He and his constant companion over the years, LuAnn Mitteer, whom he lovingly called his LuLu, enjoyed life to the fullest together and made lasting memories.
He is survived by his companion, LuAnn Mitteer. His children, Jessie (Amanda Dean), Garan Dean and Galvin Dean. His grandchildren, Aiden, Ava and Owen Dean. His sister Lynn (Tim Collins) and brothers Mike (Bonnie Dean), Rex (Marla Dean), Pat Dean, Randy (Joshua Dean) and David Dean. He had many nieces and nephews whom they all claim as their favorite.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 13 at the Harris Funeral Home in Shelby from 6-8 p.m. The funeral was Saturday Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the same location. Interment in Mears Cemetery. Upon Jim's request, memorials may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019