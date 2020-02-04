Home

James Raffenaud

James Raffenaud Obituary
James P. Raffenaud, age 73, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Jim was born in Holland on Jan. 17, 1947, the son of Gerard and Virginia (Petersen) Raffenaud.

On Dec. 2, 1968, he married Joan Pluim, who survives him. Jim was a banker for many years who worked for many years to promote women in business, philanthropy and his community.

His grandchildren were the light of his life and brought laughter and joy to him. Jim will be remembered as a person who was gentle. He was kind and loving husband and father. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Steve (Karen) Raffenaud of Portage and Ann (Nick) Macker of Chesterton, Indiana; grandchildren, Addison, Sam, and Evan; sisters, Mari Baker of Fennville, and Susan Fazer of Pullman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is planning a private memorial event. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
