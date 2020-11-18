1/1
James Richard Huizing
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
James Richard Huizing

Whitehall

James Richard Huizing, 69, of Whitehall, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born July 13, 1951, in Grand Rapids, the son of Gerald James and Frieda Ruth (Smith) Huizing.

James was a graduate of Kentwood High School. He proudly served his county in the US Army, however, he suffered from exposure to Agent Orange.

James spent most of his summers and adulthood in the Silver Lake area, and formerly attended Mears United Methodist Church.

James is survived by: his brother, Jan (Beth) Huizing; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry (Linda) Huizing.

Graveside services with military honors were scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov.19, in Hart Cemetery with Pastor Steve Young officiating. The family requests face masks be worn at the service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hart United Methodist Church.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 17, 2020
I knew Jimmy years ago when I lived in Silver Lake. He was a good soul. Vietnam took a toll on his mind and body. Jimmy, thank you for your service and you will not be forgotten
Jeff Newmyer
Friend
November 17, 2020
You will always be remembered. Thank you for your service to this country and the sacrifice you made.
Janet Borst
Family
November 17, 2020
With memories
Gene Huizing
November 16, 2020
Always in my memories
Barbara Huizing/DenBoer
Family
