James Richard HuizingWhitehallJames Richard Huizing, 69, of Whitehall, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born July 13, 1951, in Grand Rapids, the son of Gerald James and Frieda Ruth (Smith) Huizing.James was a graduate of Kentwood High School. He proudly served his county in the US Army, however, he suffered from exposure to Agent Orange.James spent most of his summers and adulthood in the Silver Lake area, and formerly attended Mears United Methodist Church.James is survived by: his brother, Jan (Beth) Huizing; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.James was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry (Linda) Huizing.Graveside services with military honors were scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov.19, in Hart Cemetery with Pastor Steve Young officiating. The family requests face masks be worn at the service.Memorial Contributions may be made to Hart United Methodist Church.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.