James R. Ruzgis, age 63, of Scottville, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 9, 1957 in Lansing to Paul and Phyllis (Courtland) Ruzgis.
Jim graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1975. Jim worked in a wide variety of trades. He was very handy and loved to tinker and fix things. He once rebuilt an antique buggy and several pieces of antique farm equipment.
Jim spent 10 years living in Washington state. He loved the water and never lived too far from it. He loved having a good time with family and friends. He could talk to anyone and he enjoyed learning local history. Jim also enjoyed gardening, baking, and canning.
He is survived by his parents; his siblings Jack (Patty) Ruzgis, Joe Ruzgis and Jean (John Wimberly) Lynch; his nieces and nephews Corrine, Steve, Connie, Scott, Tammy, Rick, Tony, Matt, Louis, Daniel, Kristina, Liam, Tanna, Matthew, Brendan, Bryan, Paul, Joel; and, many great nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his siblings Joyce Lyon, Janice Smith, Jerry Ruzgis, Jill Ruzgis and Julie Ruzgis.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sugar Grove Cemetery. A mask will be required and social distancing should be observed. A lawn chair is recommended. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the American Cancer Society
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgreoveludington.com.