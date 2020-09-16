Jane Elaine Henrickson Felt
Jane Elaine Henrickson Felt, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with family at her side.
Jane was passionate in all she did. She spent countless hours in her gardens, loved cooking and baking and spending time with her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwyn and Mary Jo Henrickson and her husband, Clark Felt. She is survived by her eldest son, Dean Scheerer and son, Dietrich and Marie Scheerer and two grandchildren, Brent Worth and Blake Scheerer.
A gathering will be held on her family farm on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the life of Jane. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.