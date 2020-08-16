Dear Laura & Evan,



I was so sorry to read of the passing of your Mom. I never knew her but I remember having you in school (probably in U.S. Government or maybe Intro to Computers). Even if a parent is ill and we know in our hearts that loss may be imminent. Somehow we feel like they'll always be there because 'they've always been there with us'. I am praying that you will sense the presence of the Lord and the peace that only He can give.



Lovingly

Ruth Babbitt

Ruth Babbitt

Student