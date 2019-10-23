Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Sue (Lipski) Grant


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Sue (Lipski) Grant Obituary
Janet Sue (Lipski) Grant

Formerly of Hart

Janet Sue (Lipski) Grant, 88, formerly of Hart, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1931 in Hart, the daughter of Frank Charles and Dorothy Alice (Harris) Lipski.

Sue was a fourth generation Hartian, raised on the family farm at the edge of town. She was a graduate of Hart High School. Her yearbook quote was: "A girl with a delicate air." Sue went on to further her education at Davenport Business College in Grand Rapids.

Sue had many joys in life, including her involvement with the Miss Michigan Pageant, as a judge and host for contestants, horseback riding, sailing, dancing, music, and spending time at the beach with her family. Her primary focus in life was caring for her family. She had many friends and was known for her generosity and sense of humor.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Catherine West Kent and Debra Gail West; sons, Richard Charles West, Mark Steven West, and Michael Brian West; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dottie Lou McClouth, Linda Puffer and Jennifer Smallcombe; and brother, Robert Lipski.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Lipski; husbands, Charles West, John Bayne and Alexander Grant; sister, Martha Greiner; and brother, Tom Lipski.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave, Hart. Interment in Hart Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now