Janet Sue (Lipski) Grant
Formerly of Hart
Janet Sue (Lipski) Grant, 88, formerly of Hart, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1931 in Hart, the daughter of Frank Charles and Dorothy Alice (Harris) Lipski.
Sue was a fourth generation Hartian, raised on the family farm at the edge of town. She was a graduate of Hart High School. Her yearbook quote was: "A girl with a delicate air." Sue went on to further her education at Davenport Business College in Grand Rapids.
Sue had many joys in life, including her involvement with the Miss Michigan Pageant, as a judge and host for contestants, horseback riding, sailing, dancing, music, and spending time at the beach with her family. Her primary focus in life was caring for her family. She had many friends and was known for her generosity and sense of humor.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Catherine West Kent and Debra Gail West; sons, Richard Charles West, Mark Steven West, and Michael Brian West; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dottie Lou McClouth, Linda Puffer and Jennifer Smallcombe; and brother, Robert Lipski.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Lipski; husbands, Charles West, John Bayne and Alexander Grant; sister, Martha Greiner; and brother, Tom Lipski.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave, Hart. Interment in Hart Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
