Janice C. Downing
1933 - 2020
Janice C. Downing, age 86, of Ludington passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born Aug. 7, 1933 in Mass City, to Waino and Helmi (Johnson) Turin. Janice married the late Don Downing on May 1, 1953. She worked as a legal secretary for many years at different law firms. Most recently, Janice was a volunteer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She enjoyed following Ludington High School Basketball and crossword puzzles. Janice was a very active person who enjoyed anything family related.

Janice is survived by five children, Deborah Downing of Ada, Craig Downing of Mayfield, Kentucky, Dale (Jules) Downing of Phoenix, Lisa Downing of Ludington and Don (Laura) Downing of Ludington; her 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; her four siblings, William Turin, Rita Turin, Margie Schires and Christine Turin; and her beloved family friend, Sue Corbet

Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Don.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions in Janice's name may be directed to a humane society or animal shelter of donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
