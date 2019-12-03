|
Jaqueline Diana (Dillingham) Salzman
Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Jaqueline Diana (Dillingham) Salzman, 84, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was born March, 16, 1935 in Hart, the daughter of Stuart and Vivian (Barkel) Dillingham.
Jaquee graduated from Hart High School in 1953 and was a medical transcriptionist until her retirement. She was an avid reader.
Jaquee is survived by her three children, Lee (Andrea) Salzman, Bret (Gail) Salzman and Faith (Kevin) Farber; 14 grandchildren, Derek Salzman, Brendan Salzman, Brady Salzman, Timothy Salzman, Grayson Salzman, Colby Salzman, Lacy Salzman, Jonathan Salzman, Jackie Salzman, Jared Salzman, Justin Salzman, Laura (Brian) Wirch, Sara Untiet, Andrew Untiet; 10 great grandchildren, Conrad Salzman, Martin Salzman, Luca Salzman, Vivian Salzman, Christian Salzman, Elijah Salzman, Charlotte Salzman, David Salzman, Lula DeBuhr-Halloran, Sierra Untiet; brother, Steve (Julie) Dillingham; sister, Jill (Richard) Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jaquee was preceded in death by: her parents, Stuart and Vivian Dillingham; sister, Janice Dillingham Kay; and brothers-in-law, Lester Hansen and Bob Kay.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with Rev. Dan Barnum-Steggerda officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Interment in Hart Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, king-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019