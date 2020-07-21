Jaramie Jones, 43, of Scottville, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Jaramie was born on Sept. 25, 1976 in Sturgis, the son of Brenda (Bates) Tozer and Rick Jones. He married Mila Johnson on Sept. 20, 2001. Jaramie graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1995, then attended West Shore Community College and Glen Oaks Community College. He was employed by Kaines West Michigan as a machinist.
Jaramie was an avid VW fan and mechanic, and could rebuild a VW that he picked up in a junk yard. He received several awards for his 1957 Baja Beetle at VW shows. Jaramie was most recently rebuilding a VW Golf for his son Jarred.
Jaramie could fix anything at home, whether electrical or mechanical. Some of his hobbies included camping, fishing, growing flowers and grafting plants, woodworking, music, rock collecting (which inevitably ended up in the washing machine!), and he was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He would always bring home injured or abandoned animals for him and his daughter Samantha to take care of together.
Jaramie spent hours finding the perfect Halloween decal for pumpkin carving and always helped his daughter Anya with her costume and make up, calling her "Doll Face" or "LuLu." Anya's favorite memory of her dad was when he would build four-wheelers, three-wheelers and dirt bikes from the frame up and he'd build jumps and they would go on rides until it was dark outside. No matter what, he would always get the gear the kids wanted, even if it meant he had to sell or trade something to get it. When Anya got her riding helmet, Jaramie had the biggest smile ever on his face.
Jaramie lived life to the fullest with his family and friends. His kids' sports and school activities were special to him. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a loving husband who supported his wife and family while she was going to nursing school.
Jaramie is survived by his wife Mila Jones; children, Jarred Jones, Anya (Trevor) Burden and Samantha Jones; parents Brenda (Keith) Tozer and Rick (Jan) Jones; grandparents Gordon (Kathy Cameron) Bates; mother-in-law Delores Johnson; brother Cody (Gina) Tozer; sisters-in-law Andrea Johnson and Emily Taylor; brother-in-law Patrick Johnson; and nieces and nephews, Harrison, Louis (Jaelynn), Ashley, Jassonna, Andreanna, Gaige, Camiliah and Isabella.
Jaramie was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Joellene Bates and Marie Miller; and father-in-law, Dale Johnson.
A memorial service will be held outside at Mason County Reform Church on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Please be sure to bring a lawn chair.
