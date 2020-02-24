|
|
KUBIAK (MATIASH),
JEAN ANN
Minnesota,
formerly of Whitehall
Jean Ann (Matiash) Kubiak, age 57, originally from Whitehall, passed away on February 21, 2020 in Minnesota, where she has lived with her husband Sam for many years.
Born on Mother's Day May 13th, 1962 to Nicholas and Thelma Matiash, Jean was one of four children.
Jean had her mother's sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and spending time on the water, fishing and sailing. She worked for many years as a purchaser for food service companies.
She is survived by her husband Sam, her father Nicholas Matiash, her brother Nicholas Paul (Melissa) Matiash, her sister Karen Gheller (Gary) and her sister Stephanie Matiash-Iverson (Dale), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Brian Webster, niece Olivia Matiash, and mother Thelma Matiash. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020