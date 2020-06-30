Jean Regina Genter
1926 - 2020
Jean Regina Genter, 93, of Ludington, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Ludington, the daughter of John and Stella Sobanski.

A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Daily News.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Custer, with Father Dan DePew celebrant. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
