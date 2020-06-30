Jean Regina Genter, 93, of Ludington, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Ludington, the daughter of John and Stella Sobanski.A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Daily News.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Custer, with Father Dan DePew celebrant. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.