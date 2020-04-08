|
|
Jeane Carlson
Roscommon
Jeane Carlson, 96, of Roscommon, Mich., died March 29, 2020, at home in the presence and comfort of her family. Jeane was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Chicago, Ill. to Thomas and Angelina Gialamas. Jeane was married to Jesse Carlson of Roscommon, Mich.
Jeane took great delight in spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. People were drawn to Jeane because of her lovable, charismatic personality. She will be remembered as "Grandma Jeanie" throughout the community. If you visited Jeane at her home, she could be found completing a crossword puzzle with a game show on TV.
Jeane was survived by her brother, Tom (Mickey) Gialamas; her children, John (Wendy) Howard, JoAnn (Thom) May, Jim (Sharon) Howard and Jill (Mike) McGuire, nine grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeane is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Carlson; her siblings, John Gialamas, Clara Hastings, Harriet Stokas and Georgia Stefanu; and her grandson, Ryan Davis.
Jeane will be remembered in a memorial mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Roscommon, Mich. at a date to be determined.
Arrangements were entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnerfunerals.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2020