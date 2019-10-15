Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Linstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Wayne Linstrom


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Wayne Linstrom Obituary
Jeremy Wayne Linstrom, age 44, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was born Sept. 22, 1975 in Bangkok, Thailand. As a child, he was adopted by Jerry and Jeannie (Raymond) Linstrom. Jeremy graduated from Ludington High School in 1994 and went on to attend West Shore Community College. He received his associate's degree from Grand Rapids Community College and he was four credits away from receiving his bachelor's degree from Grand Valley State University.

Jeremy was most recently employed by Snug Harbor in Pentwater, a job he really enjoyed. Jeremy had a big and infectious laugh that would brighten any room. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Arie'ell. Those lazy days with the family eating and laughing will be memories his family will always cherish. He was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed watching U of M and Lions football and he would often participate in fantasy football with his buddies. Jeremy enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to swim, kayak, fish and camp.

Jeremy will be greatly missed by his mother, Jeannie Linstrom of Ludington; his wife, Tricia Linstrom; his children, Adrienne (Nickolaus) Weber, Kaine Linstrom and Nathaniel Linstrom; his granddaughter, Arie'ell; his siblings, Jody (Jerry) Young, Jamie (Bob) Harvey, Janni Linstrom, Jonny Linstrom; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Linstrom.

A funeral will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Family will greet friends starting at 4 p.m. Jeremy will be laid to rest next to his father at Brookside Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Jeremy's memory may be directed to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now