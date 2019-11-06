|
|
Jerome C. Alvesteffer
Hart
Jerome C. Alvesteffer, 86, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at home. He was born April 10, 1933 in Hart to Ermine and Leola (Bellgraph) Alvesteffer.
Jerome was a lifelong resident of Weare Township. He served in the U.S Army in the mid 1950s and married Ruth Baron June 13, 1953. Jerome enjoyed making wood crafts and hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
He was employed Continental Motors for many years. He also worked at Dow Chemical for seven years. Throughout this time, he was a fruit farmer and had dairy cattle. Jerome enjoyed his "retirement" job at Countrymark in Hart. He served on the Hart Fire Department for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Weare.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, Rosemary (Ron) Smith, Danny (Kathy) Alvesteffer, Sandra (Kirk) Payne, Kenneth Alvesteffer, Jeremy Alvesteffer and Michelle (Brian) Holladay; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Alvesteffer, Richard (Connie) Alvesteffer, Leon (Laura) Alvesteffer; sister, Clare Jean Monton; brother-in-law, Bob Fillips; and sister-in-law, Phylllis Alvesteffer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dale Alvesteffer; grandson, Ron Smith, Jr.; brother, Glen Alvesteffer; sisters, Ruth Kokx and Shirley Fillips and sister-in-law, Laurie Alvesteffer.
A private graveside service will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Weare followed by a luncheon. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019