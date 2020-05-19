Jerry A. Brandel
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry A. Brandel

Hart

Jerry A. Brandel, 75, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Jerry was born Feb. 28, 1945 in Muskegon, the son of Herbert and Ruth (Jacobs) Brandel. Jerry lived near Hart most of his life.

He was a long-time farmer. He raised livestock and was a vegetable farmer most of his career. He also was a fruit farmer and Christmas tree farmer years ago. Jerry enjoyed trips to the casino and loved western movies.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia; his children, Arthur (Lorena) Brandel, Kathy (Garry) Walton and Alan Brandel; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Brandel and sister-in-law, Janet Brandel.

It is anticipated that a celebration of life will be later this summer after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. You may leave a message for his family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from May 19 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved