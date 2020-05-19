Jerry A. Brandel
Hart
Jerry A. Brandel, 75, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Jerry was born Feb. 28, 1945 in Muskegon, the son of Herbert and Ruth (Jacobs) Brandel. Jerry lived near Hart most of his life.
He was a long-time farmer. He raised livestock and was a vegetable farmer most of his career. He also was a fruit farmer and Christmas tree farmer years ago. Jerry enjoyed trips to the casino and loved western movies.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia; his children, Arthur (Lorena) Brandel, Kathy (Garry) Walton and Alan Brandel; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Brandel and sister-in-law, Janet Brandel.
It is anticipated that a celebration of life will be later this summer after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. You may leave a message for his family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from May 19 to May 28, 2020.