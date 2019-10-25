|
Jerry Arnold Malstrom, an engineer and inventor, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the age of 80.
He was born in Ludington, Michigan, on Jan. 20, 1939, to Arnold and Margaret (Genson) Malstrom. He was a 1957 graduate of Ludington High School, and served in the United States Air Force until his father passed away.
On Aug. 22,1959, he married Germaine Martha Katch, the "catch" of his life.
Jerry graduated from Central Michigan University in 1967 with a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Education. He taught at Ludington High School, until he went into the building business, constructing more than 100 homes in Mason County. He also worked in the oil industry, fiberglass industry and his latest project was in the plasma, pyrolysis and vitrification industry.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Germaine; his sons, Kelvin (Kim) Malstom, Kraig (Patty) Malstom, Kendal (Natalie) Malstrom; and his daughter, Kristin (Jeremy) Sommer. Grandpa also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Justin (Betty) Miller, Maegan (Kris) Stunkard), Kody Malstrom, Matthew (Laura) Conway, Kyler Malstrom, Brianna Malstrom, Alexa Malstrom, John Paul Sommer, Kylie Sommer, and Kailynn Sommer.
We won't forget his honorary grandchildren Taylor and Marissa Huntley. He had five great-grandchildren, Ava Miller, Henrik Stunkard, Benjamin Stunkard, Brendan Conway, and Ryan Conway. Jerry has two surviving brothers, Dean (Joyce) Malstrom and Dale (Judy) Malstrom, and a sister, Carol (Mike) Arends.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Newport News, Virginia, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m., presided by Father Miguel Melendez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's name can be directed to the family or St Jude's Memorial fund, www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, Virginia, 757-825-8070.
