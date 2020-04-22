|
|
Jerry Lee Trommater
Jerry Lee Trommater, son of the late Earl and Eunice (Coddington) Trommater of Hart, Mich.., went home to be with his Lord Feb. 11, 2020.
Born May 29, 1943, he was the youngest of 10 children. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Hart, served in the US Air Force and later retired from Proctor and Gamble after many years of service.
Jerry married Violet Jarvis Dec. 25, 1985, and he and Vi celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary this past year. He loved fishing, woodwork, whittling and family time. He was the sweetest, most gentle and caring man and will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege to know him.
Besides his beloved wife, Vi, Jerry is survived by his three children; Tammy (Steve) Mosher, Kenny (Josie) Trommater and Meri Trommater. He is also survived by three stepdaughters; Tammy Morgan, Pam (Alan) Noggle and Elizabeth (Michael) Hill. Jerry was blessed by many grandchildren; Brant (Kay) Knecht, Kacie (Adam) Cook, Halie Mosher, James Lee Trommater and Tricia and Adam Colter; also Nathan (Megan) Morgan, Joseph Morgan, Christopher Noggle, Jared (Erika) Hill, and Tyler Hill; grandson Alex Auston Hill preceded him in death. Jerry also had two great grandsons, Sammy Morgan and Brian Cook.
Jerry was an active member of Shalimar United Methodist Church in Shalimar, Fla. He was a faithful volunteer for 11 years at Sharing and Caring, a food pantry in Fort Walton Beach.
Preceding Jerry in death were his infant brother, Clare, as well as brothers Don, Glenn (and wife, Margaret), Max, Gene (and wives, Myrna and Dottie), and Dale Trommater. Also preceding Jerry were sisters, Betty (and husband, Walt Brooks), Margie (and husband, Paul Calhoun) and JoAnn Erdman (and husband, Gene Giese).
Surviving are sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Mrs. Don) Trommater, Nancy (Mrs. Max) Trommater, Pam (Mrs. Gene) Trommater and Donna (Mrs. Dale) Trommater. Also surviving are brother-in-law Leo (JoAnn) Erdman, and many special nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial services will be scheduled at this time.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020