|
|
Jerry R. Heckman
Hesperia
Jerry Heckman, of Hesperia, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. He was born "8-9- of 41" to George and Kate Dickinson Heckman. He married Sherry Herin Sept. 20, 1963. She survives him along with two children, Shelly (Randy) Gordon and Gary (Stacey) Heckman; four grandchildren, Trenton, Trey, Traxton and Kohen; his dear sister, Mary Converse, many special nieces and nephews, extended family Jan (Ray) Fairchild), Sandy Fritz and Sue Herin. He was preceded into Heaven by his brothers, Marshall and Elgin; his sister, Doris DeLong, and many loved family members and friends.
Jerry was the owner of Heckman's Contracting for 32 years and Heckman's snowplowing for 57 years. His greatest satisfaction came from the many people he worked with and for and became his friends.
He loved hunting, fishing, cutting wood and camping together with close friends and family, mornings at "the office" aka Hesperia Bait Shop and exploring the countryside on his Polaris.
A celebration of life was held at the Hesperia United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 with Pastor Paul Hane officiating. Per Jerry's request, a funeral luncheon followed at the Hesperia American Legion. Internment in West Hesperia Cemetery in the spring.
Suggested memorial - donations to the Newaygo County Compassion Home, 930 E. Newell St., White Cloud, MI 39349 in memory of Jerry.
Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Home, Hesperia.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020