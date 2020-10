Or Copy this URL to Share

Jim Christensen, aged 83, of Fountain passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home on Round Lake. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.

