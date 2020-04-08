|
Joan Ellyn Church Wilson of Kalkaska went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 3, 2020. During the final years of her life, Joan was a resident of Kalkaska Memorial Hospital Assisted Living along with her husband of over 60 years, Ronald Clyde Wilson Sr.
Joan was born on Nov. 15, 1939 in Alma to Orville L. Church and Naoma Lewis Church. She was one of five children, two of whom (Lynne Church and Sharon Niswonger) predeceased her and two (Colleen (Timothy) Boyer of Alma and Carol (Larry) Walker of Alexandria, Indiana) survive.
Joan attended Alma Public Schools, Anderson College and Alma College where she earned her bachelor of arts in education. For many years, she taught English at Ludington Area Schools and other Michigan districts, although her primary vocation in life was that of homemaker, loving wife and mother of eight children, all roles in which she excelled with grace and dignity.
In 1959, she married the love of her life, Ronald Clyde Wilson, Sr. and relocated with him to Garden City while Ronald attended Wayne State University Law school and Joan taught English in the Garden City Public Schools. Following Ron's graduation from law school, the Wilsons relocated to Ludington, where they made their home for over 30 years and raised eight children.
While living in Ludington, the Wilsons were members of Ludington Community Church and Trinity Evangelical Free Church and were founding members of Mason County Right to Be Born (now known as Right to Life) and were active in the West Michigan Mycological Society. Despite the busyness of their lives, Joan always displayed great warmth and a welcoming spirit of hospitality, and her family's home was frequented by numerous visitors, relatives, and missionary families over the years. Following retirement, Ron and Joan moved to Harrison and also enjoyed many winters together at Horseshoe Cove in Bradenton, Florida.
Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ronald Clyde Wilson, Sr., and their eight children, Ronald Clyde (Elizabeth) Wilson Jr., of Eagle, Jennifer Joan (Thomas) Kates of Holland, Rebecca Jayne (Roger) Cronk of Cheboygan, Scott Church Wilson of Grand Ledge, Elizabeth Ellyn (Kenneth) Zimmerman of Midland, Sarah LeAnne (Dr. Jeremy) Holmes of Alden, Kathryn Joy Currie of Holland and Amy Lynne (Kirk) Priest of Heidelberg, Germany.
Joan is also survived by 24 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She dearly loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she found great joy in holding and nurturing the many babies the family has been blessed with over the years.
Her body will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Manton. A memorial celebration of life will be held in summer 2020. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Right to Life of Michigan, Protect Life Michigan, Heartland Hospice or to the charity of one's choosing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020