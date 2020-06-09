Joann L. Osborn
1932 - 2020
Joann L. Osborn

New Era

Joann L. Osborn, 88, of New Era, went home to heaven June 1, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1932 in Muskegon to Julius and Lucille (Franken) Hall.

Joann lived in Muskegon until 1964 when she moved to New Era. She attended New Era Bible Church. She had worked for Bud Simons at Caron Casuals as a presser. Joann loved to work in the yard and garden. She enjoyed motorcycling and all things family. She married Wally Osborn in 1985. He passed away July 8, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Marie (Jerry) Gadson, Kay (Jerry) Houseman, Mark (Pam) Riggle, Ruth (Chris) Weber, Charlene (Mike) Shear, David (Pam) Osborn, Anne (Tony) Korzenaski, Marcia (Don) Johnson and Paul Osborn; 29 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mike Riggle; and brother, Richard Hall.

The funeral service was Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at New Era Bible Church with Pastor Mike Deblois officiating. Interment was in New Era Cemetery. Please consider New Era Bible Church, 5308 S. Oceana Dr., New Era, MI 49446 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
New Era Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
Anne & Charlene, so sorry for your loss. Hang on tight to your memories, they will carry you through this difficult time.
Julie Dagen Austin
Friend
June 3, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stacy Damron
