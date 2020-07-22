Joanne Phairas, age 88, left this Earth to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Don and Beatrice Wendel, a stepson John Phairas Jr. and three nieces.



She is survived by her loving husband John Phairas and her five sons, Steve and Janet Mesecar, MIchael and Toni Mesecar, Richard and Amy Mesecar, Phillip and Emily Mesecar, Tim and Petra Mesecar who live in Germany; stepson Jeff and Shelly Phairas of California, stepdaughter Kathy and Jeff Norwood of Arizona and stepdaughter Robin Miller of Florida.



She is survived by a sister Betty Cooper and her brother John Wendel. She leaves 14 grandchildren and eight nieces and a nephew.



Joanne has had a very busy life. She raised her five sons to manhood and took great pride in them. She retired from the federal center in Battle Creek. She was a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force. She and her husband John retired in 1988 and have traveled extensively for 24 years but spent their winters in Casa Grande, Arizona.



Joanne's health started going downhill in 2012, and they gave up their home in Arizona and after one last trip to Germany in 2011, gave up traveling.



She and John were members of Lake Community Bible Church in Baldwin. After they moved to Ludington, they still kept their membership in their Baldwin church, although the were unable to attend services. They cared deeply for the members of the church and the Pastor and Mrs. Sponable.



They ask that in place of flowers, money be donated to Hospice of Michigan. A memorial service will be planned later.

