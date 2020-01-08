|
JoEllen Marie Wood
Shelby
JoEllen Marie Wood, of Shelby, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at Poppen Residence - Harbor Hospice after her short, but fierce battle with cancer. JoEllen was born Nov. 3, 1961 in Cass City, Mich. to Frederick Gottschalk Sr. and Luella Koch. The family moved from Muskegon to the Stony Lake area in 1968. JoEllen was a graduate of Shelby High School.
JoEllen loved spending time with her family, all of her friends at Pete's Pub and being a grandma. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, soaking up the sun and baking. There was never a dull moment with her around, always telling silly jokes and putting a smile on everyone's face.
JoEllen is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Wood; her son, Nicholas Wood; her longtime companion, Roger Dukes; her mother, Luella Morse; her sisters, Linda (Dennis) Easton and Melody Jagniecki; her brothers, Kevin (Char) Morse and Michael (Kevin) Morse; her four granddaughters, Alexandra, Eliza, Breslynn and Olivia; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. JoEllen was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Gottschalk Sr., and her brother, Frederick Gottschalk Jr.
Viewing and visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There will be a luncheon at Pete's Pub following the funeral. Memorials to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420, are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020