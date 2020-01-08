Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoEllen Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoEllen Marie Wood


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoEllen Marie Wood Obituary
JoEllen Marie Wood

Shelby

JoEllen Marie Wood, of Shelby, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at Poppen Residence - Harbor Hospice after her short, but fierce battle with cancer. JoEllen was born Nov. 3, 1961 in Cass City, Mich. to Frederick Gottschalk Sr. and Luella Koch. The family moved from Muskegon to the Stony Lake area in 1968. JoEllen was a graduate of Shelby High School.

JoEllen loved spending time with her family, all of her friends at Pete's Pub and being a grandma. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, soaking up the sun and baking. There was never a dull moment with her around, always telling silly jokes and putting a smile on everyone's face.

JoEllen is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Wood; her son, Nicholas Wood; her longtime companion, Roger Dukes; her mother, Luella Morse; her sisters, Linda (Dennis) Easton and Melody Jagniecki; her brothers, Kevin (Char) Morse and Michael (Kevin) Morse; her four granddaughters, Alexandra, Eliza, Breslynn and Olivia; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. JoEllen was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Gottschalk Sr., and her brother, Frederick Gottschalk Jr.

Viewing and visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There will be a luncheon at Pete's Pub following the funeral. Memorials to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420, are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoEllen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -