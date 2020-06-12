Johanna "Joan" Irish, age 98, of Scottville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born July 13, 1921 in Falmouth to Thys and Clara (Hansen) Talsma. Joan was the third of 13 children. After schooling, Joan left the area for beauty school at Alba University in Grand Rapids during the Great Depression.
After a time in the Battle Creek area, Joan returned to Mason County where she started working for Orpha Urka Beauty Salon in Scottville. Joan convinced her husband Dwain to give up his butcher knife and pick up the scissors and they started Dwain and Joan's Beauty and Barber Shop, which was located on the main street in Scottville. Joan had a passion for whole body wellness and named her salon to fit that image. Since most of her business was coming from Ludington, she moved her business there and named it The Total Look salon and Capri Boutique. Not only did she style hair, but she also sold clothing and wigs. She loved her wig salon because she could put smiles back on the faces of men and women who were suffering from hair loss. Joan's salon was more than a business. It was a place where folks could grab a cup of coffee and visit and leave feeling just a little bit better.
Joan is survived by her children, Dwain, Sharyon and Kirk; her grandchildren, Paul and Heather; her great-grandchildren, Brittney, Amber, Zach, Saydee and Devin; her sisters, Margaret, Anna and Marybelle; and her two sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Lila.
Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her siblings, Elvin, William, Mark, Art, Merlin, John, Thys II, June and Bonnie, and her husbands, Dwain Irish and Charles Nowakowski.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.