John Albert Anderson, 77, of Fountain, made his transition to be with the Heavenly Father on Dec. 6, 2019. He followed his brother Thomas who made his transition earlier on the same day.
John was born on Jan. 7, 1942 in Ohio, the son of Louis A. Anderson and Irene M. (Karpinski) Anderson. John was a member of Teamsters Local 20 and was a long haul trucker for all of his career.
John was also a farmer. He took great joy in working the soil, growing crops on his land, and raising livestock. Hunting and harvesting deer was a fun recreation for him in his younger years. He enjoyed the time spent in his blind and bonding with all of his hunting companions from Ohio.
John was an avid tractor and farm equipment collector. He took pleasure in tinkering with and fine tuning all of his machinery. John attended and participated in several tractor pulls over the years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing all of his knowledge about farming, mechanics and machinery. He also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby horse races, football games and NASCAR.
John is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Trenton) Lynn, Irene Janicki; grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, Marissa, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Aria, Kooper, and Jace; sisters, Joanne Litwin, Helen (Gary) Stanton; and brothers, Louis Anderson, Donald Anderson, Richard (Sharon) Anderson; and many nephews and nieces.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irene; partner in life, Leola; son, Louis; son-in-law, Tony; sisters, Rosemary, Carolyn, and Irene; and brothers, James and Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please contact John's daughters if you'd like to be included.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019