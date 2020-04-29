|
Bitely
John C. "J.C." Hornsby, 65, of Bitely, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home. He was born May 18, 1954 in Muskegon to Willis and Glenna (Neison) Hornsby. J.C. lived most of his life in Bitely.
He married Debra (Warmuskerken) July 13, 1974. J.C. was employed at CWC in Muskegon from 1972 until his retirement in December 2018.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting with his kids and taking rides on the Dart with his wife of 46 years. J.C. was a jokester and loved making people laugh.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Debra; his children, Mandy Havill (Chris Miller) and Daniel Hornsby (Sasha); his grandchildren, Kaecie, Kile, Keagan, Kaden, Jaycee, Logan and Dannylin; great-granddaughter, Raelynn; his brother, Bryant "Buck" Hornsby; his sisters, Kris (Rick) Buozis and Faye (Mike) Davidson; and father-in-law, Glen Warmuskerken. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Jeanine Warmuskerken.
A private family gathering will be at a date to be determined. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020