Crandell Funeral Homes Inc
1109 Court St
White Cloud, MI 49349
231-689-1492
John Douglas Talbott

John Douglas Talbott Obituary
John Douglas Talbott

White Cloud

John Douglas Talbott, 77, of White Cloud, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in White Cloud. John was born July 18, 1942, in Shelby, Mich., to Frances M. and Merle L. (Johnson) Talbott and married Linda R. Witherell March 10, 1979 in Fremont. John was a highly respected truck driver, hauling for several trucking companies throughout his career. John was an outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting. He also served in the United States Air Force.

John is survived by his loving wife, Linda; two daughters; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Richard.

There will be no services at this time. Friends may share memories and condolences with the Talbott family online at www.crandellfh.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020
