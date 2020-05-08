John Moore
1939 - 2020
John D. Moore, age 80, of Battle Creek, died Wednesday May 6, 2020. John was born on May 15, 1939 in Baptist, Kentucky, the son of Roscoe and Haley (Brewer) Moore. The family moved to Comstock in 1947.

John graduated in 1957 from Comstock High School. John worked for Georgia Pacific in Kalamazoo and Upjohn in Portage before moving to Ludington becoming owner operator of The Towne House Restaurant with his wife LeElla in 1980 until 1994.

He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 298. He enjoyed computers, bowling, fishing, hunting, country music and guitars. On March 23, 1984, he was united in marriage to LeElla Elmore who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Randy E. Moore of Elkhart, Indiana, Cindy Jo Brown of Willis, Texas, Cathy Rae Slachta of Sun Lakes, Arizona, E Cheryl DeCaire of Battle Creek, Carol E (Dave) Tucker of Arlington, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren; brothers Ezekial (Darnell) Moore of Fluggerville, Texas; Billy (Billie) Moore of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sisters Magleen (Bob) Phelps of Galesburg and Susie Eldred of Galesburg.

He was preceded in death by his mother, son Eric W. Moore, daughter Terri Pettyjohn, brother Raymond Moore and sister Josephine Esman.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. The family will celebrate John's life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 North Mall, Ste 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home, Battle Creek. www.henryfuneralhome.org

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
John was not only my cousin, but also one of the nicest men I ever met. He touched a lot of people with his humor and kindness. He will be greatly missed. Love and God Bless his family and friends.
Brenda Followell
Family
May 9, 2020
John was a good, honest and caring guy with a unique sense of humor. He was talented with the guitar and I still play one he gave me years ago. GOD BLESS YOU JOHN
Daniel Ryskamp
Friend
May 8, 2020
John was a member of the class of 1957 at Comstock High School. On behalf of our class , I am sending our sympathies to his family. We loved JD's deep voice and quiet nature. He attended many of our class reunions where we had so many great memories to share. We will truly miss you JD.
Dorothy Martin
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Words cannot describe the loss for the world on May 6,2020. I will miss you terribly brother.
Robert Phelps
Family
