John D. Moore, age 80, of Battle Creek, died Wednesday May 6, 2020. John was born on May 15, 1939 in Baptist, Kentucky, the son of Roscoe and Haley (Brewer) Moore. The family moved to Comstock in 1947.
John graduated in 1957 from Comstock High School. John worked for Georgia Pacific in Kalamazoo and Upjohn in Portage before moving to Ludington becoming owner operator of The Towne House Restaurant with his wife LeElla in 1980 until 1994.
He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 298. He enjoyed computers, bowling, fishing, hunting, country music and guitars. On March 23, 1984, he was united in marriage to LeElla Elmore who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children Randy E. Moore of Elkhart, Indiana, Cindy Jo Brown of Willis, Texas, Cathy Rae Slachta of Sun Lakes, Arizona, E Cheryl DeCaire of Battle Creek, Carol E (Dave) Tucker of Arlington, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren; brothers Ezekial (Darnell) Moore of Fluggerville, Texas; Billy (Billie) Moore of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sisters Magleen (Bob) Phelps of Galesburg and Susie Eldred of Galesburg.
He was preceded in death by his mother, son Eric W. Moore, daughter Terri Pettyjohn, brother Raymond Moore and sister Josephine Esman.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. The family will celebrate John's life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 North Mall, Ste 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home, Battle Creek. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.