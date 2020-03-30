Home

Mr. John Paul Michael


1941 - 2020
John Paul Michael was born to Bill and Olive Michael in Paw Paw on September 3, 1941. He passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Montague.
He married Kathryn "Kay" Kieser on February 3, 1961. Their children are Arthur Michael (Lori) of Fremont, Susan Conroy (Pat) of Montague and Sharon Sobers (Rick) of New Era; they have sixteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Ted Conroy.
John worked for his parents during his teen years at their Gamble Store in Bellevue. He was employed as a supervisor for the Muskegon County Road Commission in the White Lake area for nineteen years before his retirement. Later, he worked part-time at Farm and Fleet, Plumbs and Hunt's Hardware. He was known for home repair as "Odd Job John."
John enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and playing cribbage with friends. He had been a Boy Scout leader. He was a member of the White Lake Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held later this summer on a date to be determined at White Lake United Methodist Church. Please check the Harris Funeral Home website after the COVID19 restrictions are lifted for the date and time of service. Memorials to White Lake Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St. Montague, MI 49437 are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
