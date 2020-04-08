|
John W. Kludy
Shelby
John W. Kludy, 88, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 20, 1932 in Shelby, the son of Clyde and Elona (Andrews) Kludy.
John was raised in Shelby. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mary J. Holmes Dec. 4, 1954. They lived in Ohio for seven years where John worked for Morton Salt. They moved back to Shelby and then to Ferry Township in the mid 1960s.
John was employed at Kaydon as a millwright for many years. He had also worked at Continental Motors and Whitehall Leather Company.
The Kludys enjoyed wintering in Texas for 13 years. John also enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering. His other hobbies were snowmobiling, bird watching and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Cindy (Bill) Dunn, Steven (Mary) Kludy, John (Betty) Kludy and Randy (Loni) Kludy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary (Dave deceased) Lambert, Carol Kludy, Lowell (Patty) Kludy, Louis (Louise) Kludy, Ruth (Desi deceased) Walch, Dan (Julia deceased) Kludy and Bev Kludy; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mildred (Ed deceased) Bouman, Donald (Helen deceased) Kludy, Kenneth (Connie deceased) Kludy and Roger (Shirley surviving) Kludy.
A celebration of life for John will be at a date to be announced. Please consider Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 or Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020