Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kludy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Kludy


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Kludy Obituary
John W. Kludy

Shelby

John W. Kludy, 88, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 20, 1932 in Shelby, the son of Clyde and Elona (Andrews) Kludy.

John was raised in Shelby. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mary J. Holmes Dec. 4, 1954. They lived in Ohio for seven years where John worked for Morton Salt. They moved back to Shelby and then to Ferry Township in the mid 1960s.

John was employed at Kaydon as a millwright for many years. He had also worked at Continental Motors and Whitehall Leather Company.

The Kludys enjoyed wintering in Texas for 13 years. John also enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering. His other hobbies were snowmobiling, bird watching and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Cindy (Bill) Dunn, Steven (Mary) Kludy, John (Betty) Kludy and Randy (Loni) Kludy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary (Dave deceased) Lambert, Carol Kludy, Lowell (Patty) Kludy, Louis (Louise) Kludy, Ruth (Desi deceased) Walch, Dan (Julia deceased) Kludy and Bev Kludy; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mildred (Ed deceased) Bouman, Donald (Helen deceased) Kludy, Kenneth (Connie deceased) Kludy and Roger (Shirley surviving) Kludy.

A celebration of life for John will be at a date to be announced. Please consider Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 or Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -